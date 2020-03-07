Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of QuinStreet worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $1,319,765.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 270,646 shares of company stock worth $3,925,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

QNST opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $609.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

