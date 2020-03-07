Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

NYSE ITW opened at $164.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

