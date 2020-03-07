Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 215,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

NYSE CMS opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

