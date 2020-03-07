Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $436,000 in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 127,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after buying an additional 101,644 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

EXAS stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 1.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

