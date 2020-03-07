Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $658,000 in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $70.13 on Friday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

