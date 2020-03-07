Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marcus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $11,101,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE:MCS opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $731.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus Corp has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

