Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $309,000 Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

