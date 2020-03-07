Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

GS stock opened at $192.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.73.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

