Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $368.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

