Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Argus lifted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

