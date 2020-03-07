Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $215.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

