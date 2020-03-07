Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 153,982 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,982 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insperity by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insperity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

