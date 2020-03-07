Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.95.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $117.10 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,950. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

