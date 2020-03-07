Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,862 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.