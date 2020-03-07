Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $753,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

