DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

