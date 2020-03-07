Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.55, 271,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 116,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

