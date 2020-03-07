DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nord/LB

Nord/LB cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

