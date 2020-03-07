Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating for the company.

VRT opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

