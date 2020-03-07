Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Cut by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,821 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $48.56 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

