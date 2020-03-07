Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.05-2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.646-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.05-2.21 EPS.

NYSE DCI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

