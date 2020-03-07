Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,705 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Federal Signal worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $10,992,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.