Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 84,488 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in IMPINJ by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PI opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $295,440.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $37,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,827 shares of company stock worth $656,056. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

