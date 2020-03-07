Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 562,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Two Harbors Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159,818 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

