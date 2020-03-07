Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 85,231 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $923,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $800,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

