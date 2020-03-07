Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,581,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

