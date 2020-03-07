Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 199,533 SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 199,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,751,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of SPX Flow as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 127,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. SPX Flow Inc has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

