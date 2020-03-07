Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Alteryx worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 129.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alteryx by 101.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alteryx by 298.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Shares of AYX opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 353.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,946 shares of company stock worth $71,098,722. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

