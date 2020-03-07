Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 419.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 136,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from to in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,861,631 shares of company stock worth $99,142,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

