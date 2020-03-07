Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 283,526 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FormFactor by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $22.38 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,196.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

