Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $358,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $216,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $752,412. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

