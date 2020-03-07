Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 461,829 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vericel by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.05 million, a P/E ratio of 96.87 and a beta of 2.60. Vericel Corp has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.45.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

