Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,410 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.33% of BioLife Solutions worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 155,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,607.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

In related news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $319,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $154,832.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,466 shares of company stock worth $1,698,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a PE ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

