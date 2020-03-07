Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.79 Million Investment in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 462,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 3.23% of Sitime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the fourth quarter worth $4,463,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sitime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95. Sitime Corp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Sitime Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.