Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,129 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 632,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $822,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $972,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,100 shares of company stock worth $8,649,937 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of SITE opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.