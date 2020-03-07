Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 243,863 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,863 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $619.33 million, a P/E ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,500 shares of company stock worth $392,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

