Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,114 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Solaredge Technologies worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after buying an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,201,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 411,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 128,954 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,481 shares of company stock worth $14,009,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $133.34 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.23.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

