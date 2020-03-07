Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,038 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Tricida worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $32.76 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 15.48.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $30,858.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward J. Hejlek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,411 shares of company stock worth $2,589,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

