Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,729 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,729 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

VCYT stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

