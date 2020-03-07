Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,821 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,717.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,295.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,453.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.