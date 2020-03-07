Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,723 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Principia Biopharma worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,117.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 583,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $61.64 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRNB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,312. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

