Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,245,515 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,245,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,001,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.88% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $3,185,000.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.