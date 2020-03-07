Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Trex worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Trex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Trex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.90.

TREX stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

