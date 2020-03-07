Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

