Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $57.69 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

