Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 482.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

