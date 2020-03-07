Eaton Vance Management Has $7.37 Million Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,898 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.28% of Monro worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 566,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period.

MNRO opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

