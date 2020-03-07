Eaton Vance Management Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,817 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.69 and its 200-day moving average is $170.49. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

