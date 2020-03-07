Eaton Vance Management Has $7.52 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $285.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $181.50 and a 52 week high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total value of $604,957.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $29,165,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

