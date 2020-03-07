Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124,392 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.26% of Cohen & Steers worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

CNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

